Anderson was loaned to AHL Toronto on Monday.
Anderson has contributed one goal, four shots on net and 12 hits in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season. He has been a healthy scratch for the past two contests. It looks like Dryden Hunt has claimed Anderson's spot on the fourth line.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Scores against Ducks•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Promoted from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Lands on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Sent back down•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Joins big club ahead of finale•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Demoted to AHL Toronto•