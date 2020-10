The Devils traded Anderson to the Maple Leafs for Andreas Johnsson on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

This move was purely financial for the Maple Leafs, but they get a solid piece in return. Anderson can hold his own in the bottom six, as the 22-year-old posted four goals and two assists over 18 games last season. With the deep group of forwards in Toronto, Anderson could benefit from logging consistent top-line minutes in the AHL, so he'll be on the roster bubble during training camp.