Anderson logged two PIM and three blocked shots in 9:36 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the Flames.

Anderson has bounced between the taxi squad and the active roster early on this season, but he got to make his season debut Tuesday with Joe Thornton (ribs) and Nick Robertson (knee) both unavailable. The 22-year-old winger will likely continue to split playing time with Jason Spezza until Thornton or Robertson is ready to return.