Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Stirs controversy with social media post

Lupul used his verified Instagram account on Sunday to suggest he did not fail a physical as the Leafs announced late last week, reports the Toronto Star.

Lupul, who failed his physical last week and remains on long-term injured reserve, removed the "Haha failed physical. They cheat, everyone lets them," post a couple hours after it first went up. Loops also posted, "I'm ready. Just waiting the call." His injury has been shrouded in mystery since it happened and many believe the Leafs simply use the long-term IR to circumvent the salary cap. As it stands, Lupul will not play for the team and even if he was cleared, his salary is so high that it is likely impossible for any other team to consider adding him in trade.