Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Stirs controversy with social media post
Lupul used his verified Instagram account on Sunday to suggest he did not fail a physical as the Leafs announced late last week, reports the Toronto Star.
Lupul, who failed his physical last week and remains on long-term injured reserve, removed the "Haha failed physical. They cheat, everyone lets them," post a couple hours after it first went up. Loops also posted, "I'm ready. Just waiting the call." His injury has been shrouded in mystery since it happened and many believe the Leafs simply use the long-term IR to circumvent the salary cap. As it stands, Lupul will not play for the team and even if he was cleared, his salary is so high that it is likely impossible for any other team to consider adding him in trade.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Fails physical, as expected•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Failed physical•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Bright lights of Vegas beckon•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Career in jeopardy•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Will start season on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul: Days in Toronto likely over•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...