Klingberg (upper body) is partaking in the morning skate Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Klingberg suffered the injury Sept. 27 and this is the first time he has been back on the ice with his teammates. Klingberg is expected to quarterback the first power-play unit with the Maple Leafs this season and should get 45-50 points if he can remain healthy.
