Klingberg (upper body) took part in Thursday's optional morning skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Per Masters, Klingberg, who was injured Sept. 27, hopes to play in Saturday's preseason finale against Detroit. If he sits out that contest, the 31-year-old defender should be ready for Opening Night on Wednesday versus Montreal. Klingberg is expected to quarterback the first power-play unit with the Maple Leafs this season and should get 45-50 points if he can remain healthy.