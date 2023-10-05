Klingberg (upper body) took part in Thursday's optional morning skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Per Masters, Klingberg, who was injured Sept. 27, hopes to play in Saturday's preseason finale against Detroit. If he sits out that contest, the 31-year-old defender should be ready for Opening Night on Wednesday versus Montreal. Klingberg is expected to quarterback the first power-play unit with the Maple Leafs this season and should get 45-50 points if he can remain healthy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Not practicing Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Slides onto top PP unit•
-
Maple Leafs' John Klingberg: Signs with Maple Leafs•
-
Wild's John Klingberg: Two points in Game 4•
-
Wild's John Klingberg: Notches two helpers in return•