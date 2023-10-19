Klingberg, who has three assists in as many games, has been on the ice for an NHL-high 21 high-danger attempts at five-on-five.

He's tied with former partner Jake McCabe -- it's clear the duo weren't meant to be together. Klingberg's defensive limitations are already showing themselves, so he will need to continue to be highly productive with the man advantage to keep his ice time up. He'll skate on the third pair with Mark Giordano five-on-five.