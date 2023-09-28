Klingberg left Wednesday's preseason game versus the Sabres after something tightened up during the first period, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Klingberg's exit sounds precautionary for now, though the 31-year-old defenseman will be evaluated further Thursday. Klingberg is expected to be the Maple Leafs' quarterback on the first power-play unit as well as a top-four option this season. Given his importance to the team's offense, it's understandable that they'll be cautious with him during the preseason slate.