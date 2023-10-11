Klingberg (upper body) is good to play Wednesday versus Montreal, per Mike Stephens of SI Now.

Klingberg was injured Sept. 27, but he won't end up missing a regular-season contest due to the issue. He's projected to serve on the second pairing with Jake McCabe and see time on the top power-play unit. Klingberg had 10 goals and 33 points in 67 games between Anaheim and Minnesota last year.