Klingberg signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Klingberg will bring the Maple Leafs some much needed offense from the blueline. The talented blueliner had 10 goals and 23 assists in 67 games split between Anaheim and Minnesota last season, including two goals and 10 points on the power play. Klingberg's offensive numbers should vastly improve with the Maple Leafs.