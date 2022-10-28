Tavares posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Tavares continues to get on the scoresheet -- he's been held without a point just once in eight games. He helped out on an Auston Matthews game-tying goal in the third period of this contest. For the year, Tavares has nine points (six on the power play), 30 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating.