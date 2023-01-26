Tavares had an assist to go with a game-high eight shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Tavares was buzzing around the net all night, reaching the eight-shot mark for a second consecutive game. One of those eight shots produced a rebound that Timothy Liljegren pounced on to tie the score with less than five minutes left in regulation. Tavares' 48 points through 49 games are good for fourth on the Maple Leafs.