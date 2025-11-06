Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Another multi-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.
After seeing a seven-game points streak end Monday against the Penguins, Tavares wasted no time getting back onto the scoresheet. The veteran center has six multi-point performances in his last 11 games, a stretch in which he's piled up seven goals and 16 points.
