Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Another multi-point effort

Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

It's his fourth multi-point performance in the last eight games, a stretch during which Tavares has five goals and 10 points. The 28-year-old has been as advertised in his first season for the Leafs -- he already has a career-high 41 goals, and he's only six points shy of establishing a new personal best with eight games left on the schedule.