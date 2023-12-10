Tavares picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-0 win over Nashville.

He's on a three-game points streak, but is goalless in his last eight contests. Tavares has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 24 games, but more importantly, he is now just two points away from hitting the 1,000-point plateau in his career. The ex-Islander will face his former team Monday on Long Island, which would be a fitting place for him to become the 98th player in NHL history to earn the milestone.