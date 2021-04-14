Tavares registered a pair of assists and four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.

Tavares drew helpers on goals by Zach Hyman and Alexander Kerfoot for his third two-point game in the last nine days. The 30-year-old Tavares has provided 13 goals and 23 assists on the year and is working on a three-game point streak heading into Thursday's game against Winnipeg.