Tavares registered a pair of assists and four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.
Tavares drew helpers on goals by Zach Hyman and Alexander Kerfoot for his third two-point game in the last nine days. The 30-year-old Tavares has provided 13 goals and 23 assists on the year and is working on a three-game point streak heading into Thursday's game against Winnipeg.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pair of points in Monday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Reaches 30-point mark•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Notches 10th of season•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Posts pair of points•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Five points in last five games•