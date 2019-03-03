Maple Leafs' John Tavares: At home in Toronto

Tavares scored his 37th goal of the season and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Tavares is now just a single goal from matching his career mark set in 2014-15. His 71 points in 65 games put him on a 90-point pace. JT is clearly at home in Toronto. He should be at home on your roster, too.

