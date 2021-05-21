Tavares is out indefinitely after being dismissed from the hospital Friday morning, per the team's release. He is at home recovering and being monitored by team medical personnel. Coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Tavares did suffer a concussion, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

With the condensed schedule for Toronto featuring three games in the next four days, it's hard to imagine Tavares will be back before Game 5, assuming he is able to return at all this postseason. Without the captain and world-class center, the Leafs will likely need to move Riley Nash or Alex Kerfoot into a second-line center role, which will stretch their top-six depth, though veteran Joe Thornton could also be an option.