Tavares returned to Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Tavares briefly went to the locker room after getting cut and landed on by Canadiens blueliner Shea Weber. The 30-year-old Tavares appeared no worse for wear, allowing fantasy managers and Leafs fans to breathe a sigh of relief.
