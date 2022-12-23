Tavares supplied a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

As he often does, Tavares found Mitch Marner for a textbook one-timer, which held up as the game-winning tally. Tavares was held without a point in three straight games leading up to Thursday's clash with the Flyers, but it was only a matter of time before the venerable pivot reverted to his playmaking ways. Overall, the future Hall-of-Famer is performing as expected with 14 goals and 17 helpers through 34 games.