Tavares notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Tavares has two goals and four assists, along with a plus-6 rating, across his last six outings. The 34-year-old had a hand in Pontus Holmberg's empty-netter in this contest. Tavares is up to 48 points, 136 shots on net, 61 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 50 appearances. He's not at his peak level of production, but should be capable of getting to the 60-point mark once again.
