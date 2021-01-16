Tavares scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.
While the Leafs as a whole were flat in this one, Tavares still had a very productive night. The 30-year-old has come out of the gate flying this season, scoring two goals and five points through the first two games with both tallies and one of the helpers coming with the man advantage.
