Tavares scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Tavares has two goals and five assists over his last six games. The 34-year-old center helped carry the load while Auston Matthews was out with an upper-body injury. Playing in a top-six role with power-play time, Tavares has generated 10 goals, 11 assists, 77 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-6 rating over 22 contests this season.