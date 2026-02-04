Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Buries power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Tavares snapped a five-game goal drought and earned his first power-play point since Jan. 19 versus the Wild. The 35-year-old center's goal also stood as the game-winner as the Maple Leafs pulled away in the third period. Tavares is up to 20 goals, a mark he's reached in every full-length season of his career, and 47 points (eight on the power play) through 57 outings. He's added 140 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-16 rating while holding onto a top-six role.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Puts away goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Twelve points in last 14 games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Earns two points in overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Reunites with Nylander for goal•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Eight points in last eight games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Five-game, six-point streak•