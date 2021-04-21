Tavares scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
Tavares opened the scoring at 16:55 of the first period and added a power-play tally in the second period. He's produced multiple points in four straight games and he's on a six-game point streak overall. The star center has 16 tallies, 42 points, 133 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 12 power-play points in 46 appearances this year.
