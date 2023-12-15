Tavares picked up two assists Thursday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tavares might be the quietest point-per-game guy in the NHL. And quietly effective 1,000-point guy. Tavares is on a six-game, eight-point streak that includes seven apples. And even though he has just one goal in his last 11 games, the captain has delivered eight goals and 20 assists in 27 games. If he keeps scoring at this pace, Tavares will vault up the list of all-time scorers toward the top-75 (he's currently 98th).