Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Cashes in during rout

Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.

Six different Leafs had multi-point performances in the rout, and Tavares wasn't about to be left out of the action as he helped set up Travis Dermott for the first goal of the evening before firing home his own before the first period was over. Tavares snapped a four-game point drought with the effort, but despite that lull he still has four goals and nine points in his last 10 games.