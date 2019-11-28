Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Cashes in during rout
Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.
Six different Leafs had multi-point performances in the rout, and Tavares wasn't about to be left out of the action as he helped set up Travis Dermott for the first goal of the evening before firing home his own before the first period was over. Tavares snapped a four-game point drought with the effort, but despite that lull he still has four goals and nine points in his last 10 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Stuck in scoring rut•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points against former club•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: One of each with man advantage•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Leads Leafs to win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pointless in return•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ready to return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.