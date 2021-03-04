Tavares scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Oilers. He was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 81.3 percent (13-3) of his draws.

Tavares converted a Joe Thornton touch pass in front to put the Maple Leafs up 3-0 early in the second period. It was just his second goal in the past 13 games and halted a five-game drought. Tavares also drew a helper on William Nylander's goal later in the frame. The 30-year-old is producing at nearly a point-per-game clip in 2020-21, amassing seven goals and 14 assists in 24 tilts.