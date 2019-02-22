Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Continues push toward career marks
Tavares snapped a five-game goal slump with his 34th of the season in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Washington.
Tavares continues to shred toward a career mark in both goals and points. This guy is a natural in blue and white. And he should be the same in your fantasy roster.
