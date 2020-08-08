Per TSN's Kristen Shilton, when asked about putting Tavares on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for Sunday's Game 5, coach Sheldon Keefe said "I like the look of that line, I like what it brings. It does have an impact on the rest of the lineup, so that's something to consider."

Tavares will probably start Game 5 on the second line with William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev, but if the Maple Leafs are trailing the Blue Jackets at any point, it wouldn't be surprising to se Keefe bump the 29-year-old forward up to create a "super line" of sorts with Matthews and Marner. Tavares has picked up two goals and an assist through the first four games of the series.