Tavares (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday versus the Oilers, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Tavares resumed skating earlier this week and looks on track to return from a six-game absence. Matthew Knies (upper body) is also likely to return, so the Maple Leafs will need to make two roster moves to free up roster spots if both players are activated.
