Tavares (oblique) could still start the season in the Maple Leafs lineup, according to NHL.com.

While it is unlikely that Tavares will recover enough to get into the opening night lineup, coach Sheldon Keefe said that "It's all going to be (based) on his recovery". Keefe went on to say that Wednesday was 'really a positive day for him' and that his body will be the determining factor. Don't expect Tavares to be ready to go on Oct. 12, but at least there is a possibility for the talented center to start against the Canadiens.