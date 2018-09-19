Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dazzles in Toronto debut
Tavares scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over Ottawa.
Tavares electrified the Toronto crowd in his team debut. He got on the scoresheet just 5:12 in with a power-play goal before adding two more points in the final frame. The first overall selection in the 2009 draft reached 30 power-play points for the second time in his career last year with the Islanders, and he has a great chance to exceed that total on a Maple Leafs team that can surround him with significantly more skill on the top extra-man unit.
