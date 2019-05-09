Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dealing with upper-body injury

Tavares suffered an upper-body injury during Team Canada's practice Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The severity of Tavares' injury has yet to be revealed, but it's safe to assume he won't be available for Friday's matchup with Finland at a minimum. More information regarding the star pivot's condition should surface in the coming days.

