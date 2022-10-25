Tavares recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tavares missed a little time during the game after he was hit in the leg by a teammate's shot, but he was able to finish the contest. Reports of the 32-year-old's decline have been greatly exaggerated -- he has produced three goals, five assists, five power-play points, 27 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through seven games to begin the year. Playing in the top six on a strong team should allow him to keep his scoring numbers high throughout 2022-23.