Tavares scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Tavares had to wait until late in the third period to extend his season-opening point streak to seven games. The 33-year-old has scored in four of his last five contests, and he's up to 11 points on the season. The center has added 29 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, eight hits and four blocked shots. Tavares remains dialed in as the second-line center and one of Toronto's most consistent forwards in the early going.