Tavares scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Tavares broke a 1-1 tie with his tally at 8:24 of the third period. The center has already picked up four goals and one assist through the first three games in November. He's at eight tallies, seven helpers, 47 shots, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating in 13 contests overall. With plenty of power-play time and a second-line role at even strength, Tavares' offense is right where it should be early in 2022-23.