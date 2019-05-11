Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Diagnosed with oblique strain

Tavares suffered an oblique strain while training for the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia and will be sidelined for approximately four weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tavares won't be able to suit up for Team Canada at Worlds, but this injury shouldn't have much impact on his offseason program. The 28-year-old pivot just logged his best season as a pro in his first year with the Maple Leafs, setting career highs in goals (47) and points (88) in 82 appearances, and will remain an elite fantasy option in 2019-20.