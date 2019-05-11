Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Diagnosed with oblique strain
Tavares suffered an oblique strain while training for the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia and will be sidelined for approximately four weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Tavares won't be able to suit up for Team Canada at Worlds, but this injury shouldn't have much impact on his offseason program. The 28-year-old pivot just logged his best season as a pro in his first year with the Maple Leafs, setting career highs in goals (47) and points (88) in 82 appearances, and will remain an elite fantasy option in 2019-20.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Returning to Toronto for evaluation•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Faceoff maestro•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores and adds helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots winner against former club•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Huge night against Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...