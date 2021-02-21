Tavares produced an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.
Tavares recorded the secondary helper on Alex Kerfoot's third-period marker. The 30-year-old Tavares is chugging along with six goals, 11 assists, 52 shots on net and 22 hits through 19 appearances this year. Expect him to continue playing the pivot on the second line.
