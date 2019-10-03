Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Doles out helper in season debut
Tavares registered a power-play assist Wednesday in a 5-3 season-opening home win over the Senators.
Tavares simply jarred the puck out of traffic, with Mitch Marner executing an amazing no-look pass to Auston Matthews to widen the lead to 4-2 in the second period. When it comes to high-profile players like Tavares, a one-point outing usually isn't enough to meet value in DFS formats, but he's exceeded a point-per-game average for two years running and remains one of the very best at the center spot.
