Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Earns two points in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Tavares picked up his first multi-point effort since Dec. 28 in Detroit. The 35-year-old center has two goals and four assists over eight outings in January as he continues to provide steady offense in a second-line role. For the season, Tavares is up to 17 goals, 42 points (six on the power play), 115 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-5 rating across 47 appearances.
