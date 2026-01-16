Tavares scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Tavares picked up his first multi-point effort since Dec. 28 in Detroit. The 35-year-old center has two goals and four assists over eight outings in January as he continues to provide steady offense in a second-line role. For the season, Tavares is up to 17 goals, 42 points (six on the power play), 115 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-5 rating across 47 appearances.