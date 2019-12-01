Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Elevating game post-Babcock
Tavares scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.
Johnny Toronto's game has taken a real bump since the departure of Mike Babcock. Tavares has six points, including four goals, in his last three games and Saturday's goal was the game winner. Use him well.
More News
