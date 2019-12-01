Play

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Elevating game post-Babcock

Tavares scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

Johnny Toronto's game has taken a real bump since the departure of Mike Babcock. Tavares has six points, including four goals, in his last three games and Saturday's goal was the game winner. Use him well.

