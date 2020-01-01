Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends 2019 in fine form

Tavares scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

The Leafs' captain finished the calendar year with two more points and now has 35 in 34 games, including 10 over his last five. Tavares just keeps rolling along in 2019-20 and a favorable matchup with the Jets awaits Thursday. In 26 career games against Winnipeg, Tavares has found the scoresheet 29 times.