Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends 2019 in fine form
Tavares scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.
The Leafs' captain finished the calendar year with two more points and now has 35 in 34 games, including 10 over his last five. Tavares just keeps rolling along in 2019-20 and a favorable matchup with the Jets awaits Thursday. In 26 career games against Winnipeg, Tavares has found the scoresheet 29 times.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three-point night against Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three points in comeback win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Second straight multi-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Paces Leafs with three points•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: In there Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Won't practice Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.