Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends dry spell

Tavares scored a power-play goal on three shots and had two PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to Florida. He also won 11 of 18 (61.1 percent) faceoffs.

Tavares got the Maple Leafs on the board 3:21 into the second period with his 19th goal of the season. The goal was his first in six games and his first with the man advantage since Dec. 27. Tavares has 42 points in 46 games heading into Wednesday's tilt against the Rangers.