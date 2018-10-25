Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends goal drought
Tavares scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 in over Winnipeg.
Johnny T had not scored a goal in five games entering Wednesday's contest which meant he was due for a turnaround performance. He wound up notching an important insurance marker in the third, ending his slump in the process. Through thick and thin Tavares belongs in your fantasy lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up four goals•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Follows up hattie with two more•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First hattie in blue and white•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First game, first goal•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Four goals in first two games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dazzles in Toronto debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.