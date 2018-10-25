Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends goal drought

Tavares scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 in over Winnipeg.

Johnny T had not scored a goal in five games entering Wednesday's contest which meant he was due for a turnaround performance. He wound up notching an important insurance marker in the third, ending his slump in the process. Through thick and thin Tavares belongs in your fantasy lineup.

