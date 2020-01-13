Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends mini-slump with tally
Tavares scored a goal on six shots but went minus-3 in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
Tavares entered Sunday with no points in his last three games, but he found twine to put that cold stretch to rest. The 29-year-old is up to 37 points (17 goals, 20 helpers), 128 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 39 contests this season.
