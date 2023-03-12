Tavares scored two goals and an assist on four shots, fueling the Maple Leafs to a 7-4 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a 4-3 lead off a nice pass from Auston Matthews. He would add a second goal on the power play later in the second period. This performance gives Tavares points in back-to-back games with three goals in that span. On the season, Tavares has 30 goals and 65 points in 64 games.