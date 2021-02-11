Tavares left in the second period of Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Shea Weber landed on Tavares net after a dust-up in the second period. Tavares will be evaluated in the locker room, and it's uncertain if he'll return to the game. The Maple Leafs' captain logged 8:05 of ice time and three shots on net before departing.
