Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Faceoff maestro

Tavares won 63 percent of his faceoffs Monday and had a power-play assist in a 3-2 win over Boston.

Tavares was matched up against Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron most of the night and did an excellent job negating the Bruins center in the faceoff circle, a discipline Bergeron typically dominates. No 91's assist came on Andreas Johnsson's goal, with Tavares able to find Johnsson with a slick, between-the-legs pass from behind the net before the 24-year-old beat Tuukka Rask with a well-placed backhand shot. The helper gives Tavares three points through three postseason games.