Tavares will miss a minimum of three weeks with an oblique strain, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Given his expected recovery timetable, Tavares will likely miss the first six games of the regular season at a minimum. Alex Kerfoot will probably be tasked with taking on an expanded role until Tavares, who could begin the campaign on injured reserve, is ready to return.
